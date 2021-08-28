Development trumps preservation in Sugarloaf plan

A project that was slated to transform a large section of the city of Mountain View now appears to be losing momentum because of disputes from one of the developers. Proposals for the so-called ‘Gateway’ site east of Highway 101 at Shoreline Boulevard have been in the works for more than two years but the two owners of the properties, Google and SyWest, have failed to come up with an agreement on development plans. In response, the city of Mountain View decided to create a master plan of its own for the property that it had hoped the two companies would sign off on.