Afghanistan's jihadi rivals
The global jihad community has had a mixed reaction to the Taliban's remarkable sweep to power in Afghanistan. Al-Qaida -- Osama bin Laden's group -- was brimming with enthusiasm, heralding a triumphant new era of Islamic rule that proves jihad, and not the "democracy game," is the way to achieve power. The al-Qaida linked news agency, the Global Islamic Media Front, released a statement of congratulations that said: "May Allah grant the mujahideen in Somalia, the African Sahel, Yemen, Syria, Pakistan, the Indian subcontinent and everywhere the same victory."www.arkansasonline.com
