Afghanistan's jihadi rivals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global jihad community has had a mixed reaction to the Taliban's remarkable sweep to power in Afghanistan. Al-Qaida -- Osama bin Laden's group -- was brimming with enthusiasm, heralding a triumphant new era of Islamic rule that proves jihad, and not the "democracy game," is the way to achieve power. The al-Qaida linked news agency, the Global Islamic Media Front, released a statement of congratulations that said: "May Allah grant the mujahideen in Somalia, the African Sahel, Yemen, Syria, Pakistan, the Indian subcontinent and everywhere the same victory."

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Russia not interested in Afghanistan's disintegration

Moscow [Russia], September 3 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan as there will be "no one to talk to". Putin also stressed that many radical forces are present in Afghanistan apart from the Taliban, reported Sputnik. "The Taliban...
Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Life in Kabul under Taliban: Where is your male escort?

"Why are you travelling without a mahram?" the Taliban guard asks a young Afghan woman about her missing male escort. She sits on her own in the back of a beat-up Kabul yellow taxi as it pulls up to the checkpoint marked, like all the others, by the white Taliban flag with black script.
The Taliban reportedly struck a deal with U.S. to escort Americans to Kabul's airport. A U.S. defense official said 'it worked beautifully.'

The Biden administration continually tried to assure Americans that the Taliban was cooperating with the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan over the last few weeks after the group took Kabul. Now, citing two U.S. defense officials, CNN reports that the U.S. military struck a deal with the Taliban that led to the latter escorting Americans to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport during that time.
Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...

