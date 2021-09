Move over Laura and Jason and arise Neil and Lora Fachie, the new golden couple of British cycling.They actually went one better than the Olympic legends in Tokyo, winning gold medals and smashing world records within an hour of each other at the Tokyo Paralympics.Unlike the Kennys in Rio there were no raucous celebrations or passionate kisses, just the poignant sharing of a moment befitting this quiet, likeable couple."The Kennys are an incredible family, so to be even in the same sentence as them is amazing,” said Neil.“Lora and I have had mixed success over the years, We thought the...