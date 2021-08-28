Cancel
Jefferson County, AR

Search is launched for missing girl, 15

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson County sheriff's officials are asking the public for help in searching for a juvenile whom they say ran away from home. Sydnye Edwards, 15, was last seen Thursday evening and is believed to be heading to either the Brinkley or Forrest City areas. Sydnye stands 5 feet, 10 inches, has brown eyes and wears black hair with blue and yellow braids. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt when she went to bed Thursday evening.

