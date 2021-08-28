Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

PBHS '50s trophies

Arkansas Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening of schools for the 2021-22 year means the beginning of another football season, and that reminds me that 70 years ago my Pine Bluff High School graduating class, 1951-52, along with lots of help from the sophomores and juniors were the Big Six football champions as well as the state tournament basketball champions; which to my knowledge may have been the only class in the history of Pine Bluff High School to have accomplished that feat.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
Pine Bluff, AR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#American Football#Pbhs#Pine Bluff High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy