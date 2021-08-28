PBHS '50s trophies

The opening of schools for the 2021-22 year means the beginning of another football season, and that reminds me that 70 years ago my Pine Bluff High School graduating class, 1951-52, along with lots of help from the sophomores and juniors were the Big Six football champions as well as the state tournament basketball champions; which to my knowledge may have been the only class in the history of Pine Bluff High School to have accomplished that feat.