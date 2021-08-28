Best characters in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Tier List

Heavy is the head upon which lies the responsibility of leadership. This is a great way to describe the best character in Battlestar Galactica, Admiral William Adama since the man had all the traits that were perfect and sorely needed in a leader. He wasn’t perfect by any means, but he was definitely the guy for the job since he could make the tough decisions more often than not and was able able to follow through with them. A good leader is the type that isn’t always going to follow procedure but will know when to toe the line and will do what is necessary and not always one hundred percent correct. But a good leader is also the type that will take into account the people under their command as well, and won’t be the type of vainglorious fool that will worry about his image all the time. Adama was one of those that genuinely cared about the people in his life and those that depended on him, which is just one reason why he was the best character on the show.