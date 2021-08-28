Cancel
Society

Paterson Joseph: ‘Racism is a strange mental illness’

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaterson Joseph was sent off to drama school with a warning. As a black person, his older sister said, he’d only be playing slaves and servants. “I realised I was up against it,” says the 57-year-old now. “I thought, ‘Right, OK, I don’t see a lot of black people playing kings and CEOs on TV. And I want to do that. I want to play people who are in charge as well as people who are at the bottom.’”

