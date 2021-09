A gold and bronze in the first running of the va’a discipline of paracanoe at the Games saw GB pass the milestone of 100 medals at the Tokyo games.Emma Wiggs soared to gold with a personal best of 57.028seconds, more than four ahead of her closest rival, while fellow Briton Jeanette Chippington took bronze.Chippington now has 14 medals across a 33-year career, with her first coming in the swimming pool in Seoul.The medal tally was boosted on Friday with success at the Olympic Stadium with Jonathan Broom-Edwards claiming gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best...