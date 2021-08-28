CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, Dollarway matchup canceled by virus

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine Bluff and Dollarway high schools' varsity football teams will not square off next Friday as originally scheduled. The Pine Bluff School District announced the cancellation of that game, along with several Pine Bluff High junior varsity contests, out of caution against the spread of covid-19. The varsity game between Pine Bluff and Dollarway would have been the first as sister schools in the recently annexed school district.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Jordan, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Pine Bluff, AR
Football
Pine Bluff, AR
Education
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
White Hall, AR
City
Maumelle, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Little Rock Parkview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday. Garland said that the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

On Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's nomination. Biden,...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy