Pine Bluff, Dollarway matchup canceled by virus
Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools' varsity football teams will not square off next Friday as originally scheduled. The Pine Bluff School District announced the cancellation of that game, along with several Pine Bluff High junior varsity contests, out of caution against the spread of covid-19. The varsity game between Pine Bluff and Dollarway would have been the first as sister schools in the recently annexed school district.www.arkansasonline.com
