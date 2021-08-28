Cancel
Rogue and Vagabond: Journey through Cuscatlán

By Trevor Davis Special to The News-Post
Frederick News-Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Realize deeply that the present moment is all you ever have.” — Eckhart Tolle. The smell of rich, local coffee and pupusas cooking permeate the cool morning air as I walk through the colorful and narrow streets of San Salvador. The sound of a sizzling grill is muffled by a blaring bicycle horn from a man slowly pedaling uphill, selling sweet breads from a basket attached to the rear of the bike. I try my best to avoid the maze of freshly hung laundry pinned to clotheslines across the middle of a sidewalk. My calves feel tight.

