Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Does respect for human life mean vaccine mandates? Among religious groups, there is wide disagreement.

By Michelle Boorstein The Washington Post
Frederick News-Post
 8 days ago

The D.C. Jewish Community Center recently became the region’s biggest Jewish organization to announce a vaccine mandate for the hundreds of people who come indoors for preschool and various adult programming each week. The mandate, which kicks in Sept. 1, seemed like the obvious Jewish thing to do as the delta variant became more threatening, said chief executive Dava Schub.

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kristol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Religious Group#Human Life#Buddhism#Jewish#Jcc#Facebook And Google#Catholics#Vatican#The Catholic Church#Americans#Washington Post#Radiance Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
ReligionNew York Post

Catholic bishop: Harvard jumped the shark with atheist ‘chaplain’

Word has just come down the line that Harvard University has elected its first-ever atheist chaplain. Yes, you read that right: Greg Epstein, who identifies as a “humanist rabbi,” has been chosen as president of chaplains for the religious community at the fancy Ivy. Talk about jumping the shark. Epstein,...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
The Oregonian

Mormons among many faiths confronting vaccines, masks

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don’t wear masks. Allen said she has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
ReligionNBC News

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates could test 'sincerely held beliefs'

Religious exemptions could prove to be the latest legal battlefield of the pandemic, as Americans opposed to the coronavirus vaccine attempt to find ways around employer and government vaccine mandates. Some evangelical pastors are reportedly providing religious exemption documents to the members of their church, and right-wing forums are sharing...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
Religionbloomberglaw.com

How to Handle Religious Objections to a Workplace Vaccine Mandate

Employers implementing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination programs must manage, and in some cases accommodate, exemption requests. Legal exemptions from mandatory vaccination include medical exemptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act and exemptions based on sincerely held religious beliefs pursuant to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (and equivalent state laws for both federal statutes).
Tallahassee, FLcbs12.com

Doctors group backs vaccine mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — The American Medical Association on Tuesday announced support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the public and private sectors. In a statement, the physicians group said front-line health care workers are overwhelmed as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the nation, causing hospitalizations to soar.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

VERIFY: CMS does not allow religious exceptions for mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Masks will be required when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students head back for their first day of class on Wednesday, Aug. 25, but there are some exceptions. With masks being a hot topic in recent weeks due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, many parents are wondering...
New York City, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

Mayor, DOE Announce DOE Employee Vaccine Mandate

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. Mayor Bill de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, and Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshion Monday announced a new healthcare mandate requiring all New City Department of Education employees to provide proof of first dose of vaccination by Sept. 27.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The sticky problem of 'religious exemption' from vaccine mandates

Vaccine mandates, many quickly enacted in the wake of the full approval by the FDA of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, have started running into predictable and fierce opposition. Public employee unions in Washington state, Chicago, and elsewhere have voiced objection and even filed lawsuits to keep their members' jobs secure even if they refuse to be vaccinated. California lawmakers withdrew a plan for a state-wide mandate on both and private sector employees, while in Ohio lawmakers prepared a bill that would forbid schools, businesses, and other institutions from requiring employees to get the shot.
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas abortion law has supporters and opponents among religious groups

Religious groups and faith leaders are speaking out about a new Texas law that severely restricts abortions, with some celebrating its passage and others arguing it violates their religious freedom to counsel and aid those who wish to have the procedure. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block legislation known...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy