PITTSBURGH -- On Thursday, the Pirates had a huge seventh-inning rally to propel a victory, but on Friday, a rally that began with two outs in the sixth inning fizzled out. Dillon Peters faced his first tough inning as a Pirate, but the team worked its way back into the game before Anthony Alford struck out with the bases loaded in the sixth to key a 4-3 loss to the Cardinals at PNC Park.