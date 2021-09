Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis, publicly celebrated their wedding in May, but they recently told People magazine they actually tied the knot in 2020. Alexis said, “We haven’t officially announced this, but we’ve actually been married for a year. We got married on his birthday — June 18 — last year. Actually being publicly Mr. and Mrs. has been really exciting! I thought it was going to be the same, but I feel like it’s a new honeymoon stage for us. We get to wear our rings out in public.”