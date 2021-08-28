Cancel
Government and media misinformation making the pandemic tougher

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of anti-lockdown protests, the press has been front and centre in a reckless misinformation campaign, writes Joel Jenkins. AS WE RECOUNT the anti-lockdown protests over last weekend, it would be prudent to look at how we got here. As most of us check on loved ones and visit the local milk bar more, hoping for good leadership in a crisis, a counterintuitive press juggernaut swirls and repositions in a fatal struggle against us.

Gladys Berejiklian
#Australians#Sky News Australia#National Cabinet#Victorian#Federal Government#The News Corp#Rebel News#Treasury
Melbourne
Health
World
Youtube
Public Health
Public Healthkelo.com

Britons turn critical of government’s pandemic response

LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s view of the government’s management of the coronavirus crisis has turned negative for the first time since February and they are worried about the risk of a new wave of infections, according to a survey published on Thursday. Against a backdrop of a renewed...
Public HealthRebel Yell

Bangkok | Thais denounce the government’s handling of the pandemic

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos. Hundreds of people march through central Bangkok in a carnival-like protest against Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who is currently the subject of a four-day censorship debate, including Saturday’s parliamentary vote of confidence. Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 11:24 am. The protest...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol riot committee demands 15 social media companies hand over records related to spread of violence and misinformation

A day after issuing subpoenas for a massive trove of documents from several federal agencies, including the White House, the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has demanded records from 15 social media companies.The requests call for documents “related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election or prevent the certification of the results, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election” across their platforms.Letters were sent to far-right hubs 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, Telegram and theDonald.win, as well as Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Tik-Tok, Twitter, Reddit, Twitch, YouTube...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

As Covid-19 misinformation spreads on social media, experts warn to vet before you share

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with the World Health Organization fear misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine is keeping people from getting the shot. “In the last four weeks or so, the amount of misinformation that is out there seems to be getting worse, and I think that’s really confusing for the general public,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead for W.H.O.
Internetkq2.com

For misinformation peddlers on social media, it's three strikes and you're out. Or five. Maybe more

When Twitter suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for a week last month for posting misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, it may have sparked some déjà vu. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia had been kicked off the platform for 12 hours for the same violation just three weeks earlier. And six months before that, she was briefly suspended for sharing conspiracy theories about the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
Internet8newsnow.com

Tips on how to avoid COVID misinformation on social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social media has played a big role during this pandemic and it can sometimes be misleading. We are now more than a year and a half into the pandemic and social media is filled with both facts and rumors. Some of the rumors such as the...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
POTUSFox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.

