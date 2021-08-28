Braswell holds Horn back to win season opener 49-10

MESQUITE — Braswell scored four rushing touchdowns and the defense held Mesquite Horn in check in a 49-10 win to open the 2021 season.

Jaylon Burton rushed for 109 yards on 14 attempts and scored twice with Kerry Lacey and Kelby Trevino each scoring once and adding another 102 yards on the ground.

Braswell held Horn to a total of 110 yards and just seven first downs and forced three turnovers.

Sanger 56, Fort Worth Benbrook 7

Rylan Smart scored twice through the air and twice on the ground to lead Sanger to a 56-7 win over Fort Worth Benbrook.

Smart was 16-for-22 passing with 224 yards with touchdowns to Dewey Terreault and Steven Bush. Colby Lewis led Sanger with 93 yards rushing on six attempts and one score.

The Sanger (1-0) defense only allowed Benbrook (0-1) 36 yards passing on 28 attempts.

Pilot Point 30, Plainview (Okla.) 28

ARDMORE, Okla. — After a slow start and some back-and-forth scoring, Pilot Point slipped past Plainview 30-28 for the season-opening win.

Pilot Point (1-0) trailed going into the fourth quarter but was able to keep Plainview (0-1) off the scoreboard and scored late on a Wyatt Smith pass to Aydon Cox — coming up short on the two-point try — to steal the road win.

Pilot Point faces Fort Worth All Saints at home next Friday.

Krum 42, Paris North Lamar 0

PARIS — Krum had both sides of the ball clicking in a 42-0 win over Paris North Lamar Friday night to open the season.

It’s the second consecutive season-opening win for Krum (1-0) over North Lamar (0-1). Krum takes on Hillsboro at home next Friday.

Ponder 47, Valley View 26

VALLEY VIEW — Ponder used a 21-point surge in the second quarter to help down Valley View 47-26 on the road.

Ponder (1-0) outscored Valley View (0-1) 28-6 through the second and third quarters to blow open the game and coast to the win.

Ponder plays at home against Wichita Falls City View next Friday.

Thursday Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7

IOWA PARK — Aubrey picked up right where it left off last season on Thursday night, dominating opponents on the ground en route to the region semifinal.

And in the Chaparrals’ first game of 2021, Aubrey did just that, rolling up 334 rushing yards in a 55-7 rout of Burkburnett.

Braylon Colgrove and Martavious Hill each ran for over 100 yards. Colgrove carried 16 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill ran eight times for 103 yards and two scores.

Semahj Brown went 3-for-3 through the air for 45 yards, while Blayne Polen was 3-for-5 for 35 yards.

Aubrey improved to 1-0 with the victory. The Chaparrals will host Whitesboro next week.