Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Benefit today for family of COVID-19 victim

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Ryan Leyva was a father, a son, and a friend to many. "My son, he would give his shirt off his back to help anyone in need," his mother Consuelo Corona said. After getting his first COVID-19 vaccine, he was scheduled to get his second dose when he and his family got sick with the virus.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ReligionDaily Beast

Family Cancels COVID Victim’s Funeral at Anti-Vaccine Priest’s Church

The dangerous lies about COVID-19 and the vaccine that Father Michael Panicali spewed from the white marble pulpit at St Mark’s Roman Catholic Church have left the outraged family of one pandemic victim shamefully deprived of what they call their spiritual home. Helen Sylvester was married at St. Mark’s in...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Family deals with brutal reality of COVID-19 recovery

Nissa Sugden expected this story to be about her son recovering from COVID-19. On Monday, 19-year-old Kian Olson was taken off the ventilator that had breathed for him the past several days. The staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato had decided he was ready for assisted oxygen in moderate doses from a thin tube.
Lahaina, HIKITV.com

Ohana of Maui COVID-19 victim urges people to get vaccinated

LAHAINA, Hawaii - A plea to the community to please get vaccinated, from a woman whose brother died of the coronavirus yesterday. The 51-year-old Lahaina man spent 14 days in Maui Memorial hospital and died on an intubator. His sister and his best friends spoke exclusively with KITV4. Marcus Baricuatro's...
Relationshipshopkinsmedicine.org

COVID-19 Safety Tips for Families

Although the coronavirus pandemic is not over, there is some good news: The COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, safe and very effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and the severe forms of COVID-19. Here are some recommended safety tips for your family from Johns Hopkins Children’s Center infectious diseases specialist Anna Sick-Samuels, M.D., M.P.H.
Midvale, UTABC 4

Midvale family shelter reports COVID-19 outbreak

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter in Midvale has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among its residents. At least one person has been taken to the hospital, according to the Midvale Family Resource Center. The Salt Lake County Health Department confirmed the outbreak and says they are still working to...
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Leaders to host a special COVID-19 family forum

Nebraska Medicine CEO James Linder, MD, and UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, plan to host a family forum on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. They’ll be joined by Mark Rupp, MD, medical director of infectious disease, and Kari Simonsen, MD, chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Interface benefit to support kids, families

Interface Children and Family Services will host the eighth annual Hope and Light Community Benefit at 6 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18 under the stars at Sherwood Country Club. The event will include more than 250 philanthropic community members, business leaders and community partners coming together to support Interface’s role in keeping children, families, individuals and communities safe and healthy through comprehensive social services.
Family RelationshipsLockhaven Express

Caring for an aging family member

If you’re providing at-home care for an ailing loved one, you’re not alone. According to AARP, there are more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. That means, one in five Americans provide care for a loved one. We are seeing the rise of the sandwich generation in which those in their 40s and 50s are now not only supporting their own children but providing care for their aging parents.
Public Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Faces of Covid: Mike Eureste

“My husband Mike Eureste died on August 13th from Covid-19. My husband never trusted in getting the vaccine. I also tested positive but had the vaccine. I recovered without having to go to hospital. I encourage others to please consider getting the vaccine to help save lives.”. “It could be...
Manor, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Two Manor parents lose battle with COVID-19, leave behind four adult children

MANOR, Texas — Two parents in Manor, Diane and Carlos Rodriguez, lost their battle with COVID-19 just weeks apart from each other and leave behind their four adult children. According to Carlos’ sister and Diane’s sister-in-law, Diane got a COVID-19 test at the beginning of August after feeling sick but received a false negative.
Family RelationshipsWTVM

Family endures COVID-19 long-haul symptoms

OLATHE, Kan. (KMBC) - A family is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 nearly eight months after contracting the disease. Members of the family of five are considered COVID-19 long haulers. “I thought that because we were a pretty healthy family that we would handle it pretty well,” mom...
AdvocacyAugusta Free Press

Workers and families are fighting for paid time to care

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When I was just turning 40, with two young children and a full-time job, my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I had never seen her sick a day in my life. She was my rock and the center of our large, rowdy and loving family. I had no idea what the future would hold for her, or us. But I learned quickly about the human cost of policies that do not protect and support workers when it became clear I had to step up as the primary caregiver. My four siblings did not have reliable paid leave benefits. Doctor visits, stage transitions, a multitude of crises—all of it required my attention. My siblings supported as much as they could, but nothing takes the place of having time dedicated for caregiving.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy