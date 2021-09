The Hutchinson Huskies looked like they had come to play Saturday in the first inning of their state tournament opener against Sartell. A pair of hits by Matt Piechowski and Jayden Fleck, and a walk by Jake Wendland gave Hutchinson an early opportunity with the bases loaded and only one out. But David Deminsky, the Muskies’ vaunted left-hander, escaped the inning without a run, and then pitched seven more scoreless innings on the way to a 5-1 victory over Hutchinson.