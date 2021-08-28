(Published in the Saturday edi...

Cancel
Stephens County, OK

Duncan Banner
 8 days ago

RESALE) NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to the receipt of bid, that I, Janice Graham, County Treasurer of Stephens County, Oklahoma, will on the 13th day, September 2021 beginning at 9:15 a.m. at my office in the Courthouse at Duncan, Oklahoma, sell separately the hereinafter described tracts, parcels, or lots, of land all situated in Stephens County, Oklahoma, and heretofore acquired by said County at Resale. Following the description of each property separately offered for sale is the name of the bidder and the amount bid, as follows:

