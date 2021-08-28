(Published in the Thursday and Saturday editions of The Duncan Banner, August 19 and 28, 2021 - 2 times) In accordance with Title 37, Section 522 and Title 37A, Section 2-141 Victor K. Whitney, 2818 Timber Ridge Dr., Duncan, OK, 73533 a/an Individual hereby publishes notice of his intention to apply within sixty days from this date to the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for a Retail Spirits Store. License under authority of and in compliance with the said Act: The he intend(s), if granted such license to operate as a Retail Spirits Store establishment with business premises located at 1129 North U.S. 81 Hwy. in Duncan, Stephens, Oklahoma under the business name of Mini Mall Liquor.