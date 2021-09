SpaceX’s first purely civilian mission, Inspiration4, has passed its readiness review, with the flight ready to go ahead in the next couple of weeks. With the review complete, the rocket, ground systems, and crew are now ready for launch on Wednesday, September 15. The launch window is scheduled to open at 12:00 a.m. UTC, with the rocket blasting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If there are problems with the weather, there will be another opportunity to launch the next day, Thursday, September 16.