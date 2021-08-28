Flood Advisory issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for Mason County in west central Michigan * Until 845 AM EDT Saturday. * At 238 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen based on doppler radar estimates. The heaviest rain has fallen in and around the Ludington area and points to the north and northeast from there including the Hamlin Lake area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ludington, Ludington SP, Scottville, Fountain, Free Soil, Hamlin Lake, Custer and Walhalla. Additional storms upstream moving out over Lake Michigan from Wisconsin may move into Mason County before daybreak. These storms may lead to additional flooding concerns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.