Parse command-line options in Groovy

By Chris Hermansen
opensource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent article provided an introduction to parsing command-line options in Java. Because I really like Groovy, and because Groovy is well suited for scripting, and because it's fun to compare Java and Groovy solutions, I decided to paraphrase Seth's article, but using Groovy. Install Groovy. Groovy is based on...

