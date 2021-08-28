Unlikely heroes help Mt. Pleasant to win at Scotts Hill
REAGAN -- On the backs of two unlikely heroes -- Gavin Alderson and Perez Carter -- Mt. Pleasant earned a tough 28-7 non-region victory Friday night at Scotts Hill. Led by sophomore quarterback Nick Brown, the Tigers (1-1) put together a gritty, come-from-behind road win. Brown, along with Carter, was able to overcome plenty of adversity on the offensive side of the ball to put up 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn the win.www.mainstreetpreps.com
