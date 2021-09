A look at the favorite, top storylines, top players and more in Class 6A. After losing to North Allegheny in the regular season, Central Catholic came back and avenged the loss in the WPIAL title game. Central Catholic won, 38-24, in an unusually high-scoring championship. The 62 points were the second most in a WPIAL game in the largest classification since the WPIAL went to at least four classifications in 1980.