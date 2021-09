EL CAMPO, Texas — The Hallettsville Lady Brahmas volleyball team are coming off a tournament win in Shiner and are ranked #12 in class 3A. They traveled to El Campo for their game Tuesday, August 24. Sports reporter Tania Tchalikian went down to Brahma country to speak with Hallettsville head volleyball coach Lindsay Hudson. Hudson says some good and bad came out of the tournament win. Hudson says she would like her team to get better at off blocker defense, covering for each other, and being able to cover more ground. Hudson already likes how the team communicates and how everyone seems to have good chemistry with each other.