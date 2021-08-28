Cancel
Gordonsville upends Watertown 16-9

By CALVIN WHITE sports@mainstreetpreps.com
mainstreetpreps.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN - With his team down 9-6 at intermission, Matthew Albritton's 80-yard TD pass to Treyson Davis with 7:36 left in the third handed Gordonsville the lead for good on the way to a 16-9 victory over Watertown Friday at Robinson Stadium. With the win, the G-Men improved to 2-0...

