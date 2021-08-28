Gordonsville upends Watertown 16-9

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown high school football team lost its season opener, 38-18, to the Watertown Arrows, Saturday night, in Sturgis. “We just came out to a slow start, we need to learn how to start and be ready to play a football game at the kickoff. We have struggled for a couple years with this and thought we had got over it, but it crept up on us today,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis varsity coach. “With 16 seniors leading the way this season, we should not be lethargic, and we saw it in pre-game, and that was the message to the team, don’t let them get up 14 points before we start thinking we can play with these teams, and hopefully we learned from that tonight,” Koletzky added.