SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder in connection with a homicide in November 2018. Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News Luis Gomez has been sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first degree murder. Jesus Flores died on November 12, 2018 from the injuries he suffered from the shooting that took place on Waltham Ave. in Springfield, November 3, 2018.