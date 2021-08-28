Walk with Ease program slated

MARQUETTE –The Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress is offering the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease program. This is a self-guided walking program with online class support to help participants stay motivated and build confidence, while learning to safely increase physical activity. The six-week online course is designed with older adults in mind, but participants of all ages can benefit from walking. Online classes will be Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon, Sept. 30 through Nov. 4. Participants also have the option to attend a Webex virtual platform orientation on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. The orientation is designed to prepare participants to attend the classes virtually. To register, visit www.upcap.org or call 2-1-1 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance.