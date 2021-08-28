(Published in the Norman Trans...

Please take notice SpareBox Storage - Edmond West located at 620 W Danforth Rd., Edmond, OK 73003 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the Facility by the below list of Occupants whom are in default at a Auction. The sale will occur or otherwise disposed as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/15/2021 at 12:00pm. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Virginia K Cunningham units #004 & #102 last known address: 116 Rob Lane, Edmond, OK 73003;