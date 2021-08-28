Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napoleon, OH

For Your Information - Aug. 28, 2021

By Jen Lazenby
Northwest Signal
 8 days ago

Sheryl A. Bigley, 49, of Defiance was northbound on North Perry Street at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday when she entered the intersection with East Clinton Street, where she was struck by a vehicle operated by Gabrielle F. Schaller, 25, of Toledo, which was traveling on Clinton Street. Bigley was transported to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue with possible injuries. Schaller was not injured. Schaller’s car had functional damage, and Bigley’s SUV had minor damage. Schaller was cited for a red light violation.

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napoleon, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Napoleon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Napoleon, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Deshler, OH
City
Liberty Center, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Police#Traffic Accident#Henry County Hospital#Suv#Rite Aid#Napoleon Municipal Court#Ccno Records#Malinta#Four County Career Center#State Route 109
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy