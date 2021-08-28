For Your Information - Aug. 28, 2021

Sheryl A. Bigley, 49, of Defiance was northbound on North Perry Street at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday when she entered the intersection with East Clinton Street, where she was struck by a vehicle operated by Gabrielle F. Schaller, 25, of Toledo, which was traveling on Clinton Street. Bigley was transported to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue with possible injuries. Schaller was not injured. Schaller’s car had functional damage, and Bigley’s SUV had minor damage. Schaller was cited for a red light violation.