Copenhagen Towers RB Anton Witmeur is built different and he likes it that way

In 1959, pianist Bud Powell moved from New York to Paris. The exact reason for the relocation isn't clear, though the likely explanations include the ability to play more frequently in a city of fans who adored and appreciated him, a chance to boost his income, the ability to relax and seek medical help for his depression and diagnosed schizophrenia, avoiding violent encounters with the police over his odd behavior, and to escape the crush of American racism. By early 1962, Powell was in Copenhagen, Denmark, playing at the newly re-opened Jazzhus Montmartre. Throughout the year, Powell bounced around northern Europe on tour.