(Published in the Norman Trans...

Edmond, OK

(Published in the Norman Transcript)

Norman Transcript
 8 days ago

Please take notice SpareBox Storage - Edmond North located at 100 W Danforth Rd., Edmond, OK 73003 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the Facility by the below list of Occupant who is in default at a Auction. The sale will occur or otherwise disposed as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/15/2021 at 12:00pm. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Mark Christian unit #D122 last known address: 2500 Thomas Drive - Apt 1321, Edmond, OK 73003. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

