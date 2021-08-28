Cancel
North Little Rock, AR

TRAVELERS 11, HOOKS 1

 8 days ago

Zach DeLoach drove in three runs to help lead the Arkansas Travelers to a victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The Travs used a five-run second inning on their way to their fourth consecutive win, all against the Hooks.

