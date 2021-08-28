Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

20 Under 40: Kei Deragon

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupation/Business: Co-founder of Creative Crossing. Full-time student pursuing a career in clinical social work. Tell us how you got into your field. I am a U.S. Army veteran; I have a background in corrections and am currently pursuing my MSW to become a licensed clinical social worker. I think this is important to state because it might look like I’m simply “an artist” doing art-sy stuff. I’m an advocate for my community and art is my activism.

