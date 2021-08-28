20 Under 40: Kailan Carr

Occupation/Business: Owner of Quiet Book Queen & Crafts in Between. Tell us how you got into your field. I was an early elementary school teacher, and then a stay-at-home mom. I always valued screen-free activities for my kids, but never dreamed of owning a business. I hosted a quiet book swap with friends, and it was such a success a friend suggested I start a business. Five years later I’ve designed more than 150 quiet book pages, led hundreds of parents and grandparents in swap groups to make their own quiet books, written four published books involving screen-free activities, and helped spread awareness about screen-time effects to parents and grandparents!