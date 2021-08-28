What we’re streaming

“Oh, Issa, you were so simple then,” she says to her reflection. Five years of talking to herself is coming to an end, and it all starts with the Insecure teaser trailer. Staring into the bathroom mirror and reflecting on the past, Issa contemplates the end of this era, as always mirroring the real Issa Rae. “Maybe there’s a little voice in your head that’s telling you that you’re not done,” she says. “… That’s you,” she replies. “You’re the voice in the back of my head.” While six-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae recently married her longtime boo, her TV character will spend next season reflecting on all her relationships — Molly, Lawrence, if we’re lucky, Thug Yoda — as she transitions out of this phase in life. The series, created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, also stars regulars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Courtney Taylor. Insecure returns for its fifth and final season October 24 at 10 p.m. on HBO. If you’re not livetweeting the premiere, then where the fuck you at???