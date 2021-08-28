The Daily Hilario: Matchweek 3

Are you too left ruing over the ‘what if?’ potential of Dennis Praet at Leicester? Then you’re in the right place, all aboard this train. With the announcement of a season-long loan to Torino, there’s the option to buy at the end too, Dennis Praet’s Leicester career looks like it’s coming to an end. Just three years and forty-two appearances after it began. In 2018 when the Belgian was the final addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side, his signature from Sampdoria was an interesting one. We weren’t desperately crying out for another creative midfielder, but at a relatively low price tag, he could have been a shrewd addition. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it’s neither party’s fault. It’s a shame though, it feels like we’ve not seen the full potential of what he could have done in a Leicester City shirt.