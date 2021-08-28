Cancel
Premier League

The Daily Hilario: Matchweek 3

By Shauryas Sharma
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOOTBALL (all times BST):. 12.30: Premier League, 9th vs 19th: Man City vs Arsenal. 15.00: Premier League, 4th vs 7th: Brighton vs Everton. 15.00: Premier League, 18th vs 13th: Newcastle vs Soton. 15.00: Premier League, 10th vs 8th: Aston Villa vs Brentford. 15.00: Premier League, 1st vs 14th: West Ham...

Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan’s opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.However, after removing his shirt in celebration, he was cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Rug and having been booked earlier in the campaign, is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan.☀ O M̲e̲l̲h̲o̲r̲ ̲M̲a̲r̲c̲a̲d̲o̲r̲...
Premier Leaguenumberfire.com

Premier League Betting Guide for Matchweek 3

Which Premier League matches offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook this week?. Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see the most updated numbers. You can also check out oddsFire to get a feel for what the betting public is doing for each match.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 2

What did we learn during matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 Premier League?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL highlights ]
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham Predicted Starting XI: Déjà Vu for Matchweek Two

West Ham head into Matchweek Two on a high, and why not? After a convincing win at Newcastle, they head to the LS to open their home account against Leicester. We subtlely mentioned last week that David Moyes was without selection drama for the first time in a while at West Ham, really for two reasons. Firstly, the starting XI is solid, and they all have secured their positions well. Lastly, the Hammers are thin on depth, and there is a clear line between the starters and the squad players.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Dominant West Ham Performance To Stay Perfect After Matchweek Two

West Ham United came to play in their home opener today. The Irons thrashed Leicester City, winning 4-1 at the London Stadium. The match kicked off to a slow start, with both teams trying to find their groove. Leicester was controlling most of the possession while West Ham looked to counter. All went to plan for Moyes’s team at the 26-minute mark as Declan Rice intercepted a pass in the midfield, springing our front four on the counter. Declan played the ball over to Jarrod Bowen, who sent Pablo Fornals off running. Pablo then played Saïd Benrahma out wide, where he played a lovely first-time cross back to Fornals as he brilliantly finished it right into the far post.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham FPL Update | Gearing you up for Matchweek 3

Matchweek Three ended with great success for West Ham and FPL clubs, with West Ham players on their teams. Here’s what we learned and what’s upcoming. Quickly looking back at Monday night, we find an over-attacking West Ham squad that we haven’t seen the likes of in some time. The club put out a MOTM poll, with Rice, Antonio, Benrahma, and Fornals as your options, and to be honest, any of those selections would’ve been the right answer. It was Michail Antonio’s night, but the whole club put in an incredible effort.
WorldSB Nation

Granit Xhaka tests positive for COVID-19

Granit Xhaka has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Switzerland’s friendly this evening against Greece. The midfielder’s status for the Swiss’ upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Italy (Sept. 5th) and Northern Ireland (Sept. 8th) is unknown. Xhaka will miss Arsenal’s first three matches after the international break due to his red card against Manchester City.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Mane on Konate: “Like He’s Been Here for Years”

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s official website, Sadio Mane spoke about the return of fans and what a boost it’s been to the team. He also took the time to speak on our returning defenders, as well as praise Liverpool’s only signing of the summer, Ibrahima Konate. With the return of...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea unveil new loan signing Saúl Ñíguez

It was a complicated and hectic last 24-48 hours for one Saúl Ñíguez, but after all the deadline day drama, he’s now a Chelsea player, for at least this season, but perhaps beyond as well depending on how things go. “At 11:57 p.m. we finished reviewing the contract and they...
SoccerSB Nation

Christensen’s Denmark beat Gilmour’s Scotland in 2022 World Cup qualification

A busy international break is under way, and among the first batch of matches was Denmark’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Copenhagen, the first match for both national teams since the Euros this summer — a rather dramatic tournament especially for Denmark after Christiansen Eriksen’s heart attack in the first game. (Eriksen seems to be doing okay, but obviously not playing.)
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal Transfer Window Summary: Ins, Outs, Net Spend

Arsenal just wrapped up the busiest transfer window in club history adding 6 players to the roster and selling / loaning out 10 others. All told, the Gunners spent £156.8M — a club record spend and the most in the Premier League this window. The incoming players have an average...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

All aboard the ‘what if’ train of lament for Dennis Praet

Are you too left ruing over the ‘what if?’ potential of Dennis Praet at Leicester? Then you’re in the right place, all aboard this train. With the announcement of a season-long loan to Torino, there’s the option to buy at the end too, Dennis Praet’s Leicester career looks like it’s coming to an end. Just three years and forty-two appearances after it began. In 2018 when the Belgian was the final addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side, his signature from Sampdoria was an interesting one. We weren’t desperately crying out for another creative midfielder, but at a relatively low price tag, he could have been a shrewd addition. Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it’s neither party’s fault. It’s a shame though, it feels like we’ve not seen the full potential of what he could have done in a Leicester City shirt.

