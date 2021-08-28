Flood Advisory issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 306 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from scattered thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the areas of heaviest rain within the past hour. These rain rates will result in areas of minor flooding in poor-drainage and urban areas. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, West Chester, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Bellmawr, Yeadon, and Westtown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 301 and 326...and between mile markers 328 and 329. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 3 and 30. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 40. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4.