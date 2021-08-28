Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Avi Salloway brings ‘strong Vermont roots’ and global sound with Billy Wylder

By Tom Huntington Arts Correspondent
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2007 graduate of the University of Vermont, Avi Salloway’s Vermont connection goes back much further than that. While growing up in a musical family in Barrington, Rhode Island, the now Boston-based musician and activist spent summers “immersed in music and Green Mountain life” at Camp Killooleet in Hancock, which was run by the late folk icon Pete Seeger’s brother John and his wife Ellie Seeger (and is now run by Seeger’s niece, Kate Seeger).

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Manchester, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
City
Brattleboro, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Blues Music#Music Festival#The University Of Vermont#The Green Mountain State#Della Mae#Say Darling#Nigerian#The New York Times#Popmatters#Flax#Radio Bean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy