Avi Salloway brings ‘strong Vermont roots’ and global sound with Billy Wylder

A 2007 graduate of the University of Vermont, Avi Salloway’s Vermont connection goes back much further than that. While growing up in a musical family in Barrington, Rhode Island, the now Boston-based musician and activist spent summers “immersed in music and Green Mountain life” at Camp Killooleet in Hancock, which was run by the late folk icon Pete Seeger’s brother John and his wife Ellie Seeger (and is now run by Seeger’s niece, Kate Seeger).