Public safety has always been before politics
Sideline critic Karl Bickel continues his misguided attacks and criticism of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s partnership with ICE known as the 287(g) program (As I See It: It is time to put public safety before politics, Aug. 7). The jail-based program, operating solely within the detention center, identifies “criminal aliens,” defined as anyone not born in the United States who is subject to deportation due to a criminal action or activity. This program has everything to do with crime and public safety by not releasing removable criminals back onto our streets in Frederick County.www.fredericknewspost.com
