Frederick County, MD

Public safety has always been before politics

By Chuck Jenkins Frederick County sheriff
Frederick News-Post
 8 days ago

Sideline critic Karl Bickel continues his misguided attacks and criticism of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s partnership with ICE known as the 287(g) program (As I See It: It is time to put public safety before politics, Aug. 7). The jail-based program, operating solely within the detention center, identifies “criminal aliens,” defined as anyone not born in the United States who is subject to deportation due to a criminal action or activity. This program has everything to do with crime and public safety by not releasing removable criminals back onto our streets in Frederick County.

