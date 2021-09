For those of you that have not ventured into the world of Twitter. . .and God bless you if you’re one of them, because you’re smarter than I am. . .a lot of celebrities and other dignitaries can be “verified,” wherein they’re given a little checkmark symbol next to their name that shows that they are who the account says they are. This is done by submitting some sort of proof of who you are, which is checked by the folks at Twitter and a judgement is made as to whether or not you get the little checkmark.