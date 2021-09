SAND SPRINGS -- For the first time in the 99-year history of the Highway 97 Rivalry, Sand Springs can boast of scoring more than 50 points against Sapulpa. After trailing by 14 early in the first quarter, the Class 6AII No. 8 Sandites reeled off 30 consecutive points to end the first half of their season opener Friday night and then coasted to a 53-26 victory over the 5A No 9 Chieftains at Memorial Stadium.