Netizens trend #LUCAS_OUT on Twitter, demanding that Lucas leave NCT and WayV
As of August 28, two additional netizens have come forward stating that they were involved in relationships with the NCT and WayV member Lucas. The fifth netizen, 'D', spoke up on August 28 after discovering a post made by netizen 'F' (the fourth netizen). On the other hand, 'F' claimed that they met Lucas as his surfing coach in China. Afterward, they exchanged information, and began seeing each other. As "evidence", 'F' uploaded a video clip and an audio recording that Lucas sent her.www.allkpop.com
