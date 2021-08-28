Netizens trend #LUCAS_OUT on Twitter, demanding that Lucas leave NCT and WayV

For months now, one thing has been high on Marvel fans' wishlists — the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has swirled with speculation and theories surrounding its storyline, and there's been quite a lot of clamoring to see actual footage from the film. Ahead of this week's CinemaCon, where the No Way Home trailer has been rumored to debut, an upload of the footage has already leaked online. While we aren't going to link to the leaked trailer, it already has provided a surprising look at what to expect in the film.