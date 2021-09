Marysville erased a two-point deficit after 3 quarters to come away victorious, 32-21 over Wheatland Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Trailing 14-12 after three, Marysville (1-1) rallied with a touchdown pass to grab an 18-14 lead inside of 8 minutes left in the fourth. The hosts expanded on their lead when they scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery to go up 26-14 with 5:58 left.