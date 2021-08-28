Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ZEINA KARAM
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PzCs_0bfYJABQ00
Iraq Qatar Iraqi President Barham Salih, left, welcomes Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) (Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region including archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia met Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq. The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as mediator.

French President Emmanuel Macron was also attending the Baghdad meeting, hailed as a major boost for Iraq and its leadership. The country had been largely shunned by Arab leaders for the past few decades because of security concerns amid back-to-back wars and internal unrest, its airport frequently attacked with rockets by insurgents.

On Saturday, Iraqi leaders were on hand at Baghdad International Airport to receive the red carpet arrivals. They included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It was the first official visit to Iraq by the Qatari emir, whose country’s ties with Saudi Arabia are also fraught with tensions. Relations have improved recently since a declaration was signed with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift.

Among the participants were also the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry over regional supremacy has often played out to deadly consequences in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The high-level meeting sent a message of Arab solidarity with Iraq, which has increasingly been pulled into Iran’s orbit in recent years.

“This summit marks the return of Iraq as a pivotal player in the region,” said political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari, who heads the Iraqi Political Thinking Center in Baghdad. “Having rival parties be seated at the same table is a significant step in that direction.”

Iraqi special forces deployed in Baghdad, particularly around the Green Zone, seat of the Iraqi government, where the meeting was held. Participants were expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen and a severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon that has brought the country to the point of collapse.

Lebanon, which has been without a functional government for the past year, and Syria, which has been suspended from the Arab League since 2011, were not represented at the meeting.

Macron, whose country is co-organizing the meeting, described Saturday’s meeting as “historic,” showcasing Iraq’s return to stability following the ruinous war against the Islamic State group, which was defeated in 2017.

Sunday’s meeting was a chance for Iraqi leaders to underscore their recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises and re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.

“Iraq, which for years has been a headline for war and conflicts, is hosting leaders and representatives of the region today to affirm their support for Iraqi sovereignty and prosperity,” said President Barham Salih.

Earlier this year, Iraq hosted several rounds of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, with mid-level officials discussing issues related to Yemen and Lebanon, according to Iraqi officials.

The talks, while significant, fell short of a breakthrough in relations given the deep strains, historic rivalry and continued sporadic attacks on Saudi oil targets by Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen. There has been talk, however, of the potential for Saudi Arabia to reopen its embassy in Tehran, which was ransacked and shuttered following outrage over the execution of a prominent Saudi Shiite cleric in early 2016.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates have called for any nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran to also address its ballistic missile program and support for militias.

Saudi Arabia has sought talks with Iran as the kingdom tries to end its years-long war in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Tehran, meanwhile, appears to have calculated that a gradual detente with Riyadh, a longtime U.S. ally, will work in its favor during renewed nuclear talks with Washington and world powers.

An Iraqi government official told The Associated Press he anticipated Saudi and Iranian officials would hold talks on the sidelines of Saturday’s meetings. He said the aim was to create a political atmosphere for resolving outstanding problems.

Iraq’s message at the summit is that it stands at the same distance from all sides, the official said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

After decades of conflict, Iraq is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the country’s top leaders to maintain good relations with both Iran and the United States and its regional allies.

The Shiite-majority country lies on the fault line between Shiite Iran and the mostly Sunni Arab world, led by powerhouse Saudi Arabia, and has long been a theater in which Saudi-Iran rivalry for regional supremacy played out.

___

Karam reported from Beirut.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barham Salih
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Iraqi Security Forces#Yemen#Ap#French#Egyptian#Qatari#The Arab League#Islamic State#Saudi#Shiite#The Associated Press#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Lebanon
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle EastVoice of America

Iraq Hosts Summit of Top Regional States

CAIRO - Top Middle Eastern and European leaders discussed prospects for economic, political and security cooperation between Iraq and its neighbors Saturday, as they gathered in Baghdad for a summit. The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and France met alongside the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey and the...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Rebuilding Iraq focus of allies' meeting

Iraq's regional allies stressed Saturday the need to provide support to an OPEC member struggling to rebuild after decades of ruinous wars, in a conference that also afforded a platform for meetings between longtime rivals. French President Emmanuel Macron attended the event, along with leaders and top diplomats from Egypt,...
Middle Eastkdal610.com

Mideast leaders plus France meet in Baghdad to talk security, diplomacy

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbours to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory. Relationships within the region are strained chiefly by hostility between Iran...
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

With the Regional Summit, Iraq seeks to play the role of mediator.

With the Regional Summit, Iraq seeks to play the role of mediator. Despite foreign influence on its land and a grinding financial crisis, Iraq will sell itself as a regional mediator when it holds a leaders’ meeting this week, despite decades of conflict. According to sources close to Prime Minister...
Animalsatlanticcitynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: Saudi Arabia hosts 1st int'l falcons auction

RIYADH,Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The first International Falcon Breeders Auction, running from Aug. 5 until Sept. 5, is being hosted in the Saudi capital of Riyadh by the Saudi Falcons Club, with the participation of top falconers from around the world. On the first night of the auction, the total...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Wisconsin Statelawofficer.com

Afghan evacuees sent to Wisconsin reportedly brought ‘child brides’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Monroe County, Wisconsin – Adult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who...
POTUSFox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.
WorldBBC

Life in Kabul under Taliban: Where is your male escort?

"Why are you travelling without a mahram?" the Taliban guard asks a young Afghan woman about her missing male escort. She sits on her own in the back of a beat-up Kabul yellow taxi as it pulls up to the checkpoint marked, like all the others, by the white Taliban flag with black script.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy