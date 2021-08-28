Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

The Latest: Afghans protest at Kabul bank, long ATM lines

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VB1g1_0bfYIwDZ00
Albania Afghanistan Afghan evacuees from Afghanistan sit in a bus after the arrival of the second flight with 95 passengers at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Albania on Friday housed its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport, including an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) (Franc Zhurda)

Hundreds of Afghans have protested outside a bank in Kabul as others form long lines at cash machines.

The protesters Saturday at New Kabul Bank included many civil servants demanding their salaries, which they said had not been paid for the past three to six months.

They said even though banks reopened three days ago no one has been able to withdraw cash. ATM machines are still operating, but withdrawals are limited to around $200 every 24 hours, contributing to the formation of long lines.

Meanwhile, a U.N. agency warned that a worsening drought could leave millions in need of humanitarian aid.

The economic crisis could give Western nations leverage as they urge Afghanistan’s new rulers to form an inclusive government and allow people to leave after the planned withdrawal of all U.S. forces on Aug. 31.

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

Afghanistan's economic crisis deepens as airlift winds down

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

Taliban success in Afghanistan seen as boost for extremists

— Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON — Britain is starting to bring its troops home from Afghanistan as the country’s evacuation operation at Kabul airport ends.

A Royal Air Force plane carrying soldiers landed at the RAF Brize Norton air base northwest of London on Saturday morning. The troops are part of a contingent of 1,000 that has been based in Kabul to help run the airlift.

Flights bringing U.K. citizens and Afghans have largely ended, though the head of the armed forces, Gen. Nick Carter, said there would be a “very few” more on Saturday.

Britain says it has evacuated more than 14,500 people from Kabul in the past two weeks, but that as many as 1,000 Afghans entitled to come to the U.K. have been left behind.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Friday to “shift heaven and earth” to get more people from Afghanistan to Britain by other means, though no concrete details have been offered.

___

ROME — Italy’s final evacuation flight of refugees from Afghanistan has landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport.

The Italian Air Force C-130J with 58 Afghan citizens aboard arrived Saturday morning, some 17 hours after it departed from the Kabul airport and after a planned stopover.

Also aboard were Italy’s consul and a NATO diplomat who had coordinated evacuations at the Kabul airport.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy was prepared to work with the United Nations and with countries bordering Afghanistan on what he described as the “more difficult phase.”

He said that consisted of efforts to evacuate other Afghan citizens who worked with Italy’s military during its 20-year presence in Afghanistan but weren’t able to get into Kabul airport in time for the evacuation flights. He didn’t say how many still were eligible for evacuation to Italy.

Rescuing those citizens “would give them the same possibility” of starting a new life outside their homeland, Di Maio said in a brief statement at Rome’s airport. He said the 4,890 Afghans evacuated by Italy’s air force in 87 flights was the highest number of any European Union nation.

Italy’s remaining soldiers left on a separate flight from Kabul on Friday night. That air force flight went to Kuwait and the troops are due back in Italy early next week.

___

ROME — A U.N. agency is warning that worsening drought in Afghanistan threatens the livelihoods of more than 7 million people.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Saturday issued an appeal for humanitarian assistance. Adding to the plight of what the agency termed “severe drought” are the economic impact of COVID-19 and widespread internal displacement of Afghans amid enduring conflict.

Earlier this month, the U.N. World Food Program, another Rome-based agency, estimated that some 14 million people — roughly one out of every three Afghans — urgently need food assistance.

The FAO said crucial help is needed ahead of the winter wheat planting season, which begins in a month in many areas.

FAO’s representative in Afghanistan, Richard Trenchard, said in a statement that “disaster looms” if sufficient help doesn’t materialize for the next winter wheat season.

___

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

U.S. Central Command said the U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the U.S. in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties.

It wasn’t clear if that individual was involved specifically in the Thursday suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the ongoing evacuation from the country after the Taliban’s rapid takeover.

The airstrike fulfilled a vow President Joe Biden made to the nation Thursday when he said the perpetrators of the attack would not be able to hide. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. Pentagon leaders told reporters Friday that they were prepared for whatever retaliatory action the president ordered.

“We have options there right now,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Afghan Refugees#Humanitarian Aid#Afghans#Protest Riot#New Kabul Bank#U N#Western#Gop#Taliban#Islamic#Ap#Royal Air Force#The Italian Air Force#Nato#Italian#The United Nations#European Union#Fao#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldBBC

Life in Kabul under Taliban: Where is your male escort?

"Why are you travelling without a mahram?" the Taliban guard asks a young Afghan woman about her missing male escort. She sits on her own in the back of a beat-up Kabul yellow taxi as it pulls up to the checkpoint marked, like all the others, by the white Taliban flag with black script.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The Taliban reportedly struck a deal with U.S. to escort Americans to Kabul's airport. A U.S. defense official said 'it worked beautifully.'

The Biden administration continually tried to assure Americans that the Taliban was cooperating with the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan over the last few weeks after the group took Kabul. Now, citing two U.S. defense officials, CNN reports that the U.S. military struck a deal with the Taliban that led to the latter escorting Americans to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport during that time.
WorldVice

The Woman Journalist Who Interviewed the Taliban Has Now Fled Afghanistan

A journalist who last month became the first Afghan woman to ever interview a member of the Taliban has fled the country. Beheshta Arghand’s on-air questioning of a Taliban spokesperson, just days after the group took over Kabul, attracted worldwide attention for appearing to suggest the Taliban might be more willing to accept women in the workplace, as well as being more open to respecting press freedoms.
ProtestsNew Haven Register

Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days...

Comments / 0

Community Policy