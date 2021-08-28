Cancel
Movies

Streaming: The Father and other films about dementia

By Guy Lodge
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorian Zeller’s heart-rending film The Father is the latest in a spate of recent works tackling the condition and its effects on the family. First shown way back at Sundance in January last year, and repeatedly delayed by the pandemic, The Father waited an awfully long time for its moment in cinemas, and when it finally arrived – buoyed up by glowing reviews and two big Oscar wins – not that many people went to see it. After a year spent largely away from cinemas, Florian Zeller’s solemn, uncompromising, ingeniously structured chamber drama about the ravages of dementia wasn’t most people’s idea of a summer night out, no matter how good Anthony Hopkins is in it. “I’ll wait to watch it at home,” said a number of friends to whom I recommended the film: now, on Amazon and the like, they can.

