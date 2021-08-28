Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

REEL REVIEWS: Horror uplifted by artistry in slasher sequel

By Alice Reese Herald-Banner Correspondent
Greenville Herald-Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the previous 1998 film in the series, the iconic ghostly slasher thriller returns. The fourth “Candyman” movie follows the original concept with eerie Daniel Robitaille “The Candyman” (Daniel Dodd, who created the role in the 1992 movie) utilizing his hook to make quick work of slicing and dicing anyone who summons him.

www.heraldbanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Stephen Daldry
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Slasher#Disney#British#The Herald Banner#Ketr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
MoviesMovieWeb

Alfre Woodard Is Dr. Cody in Stephen King's Salem's Lot Reboot

Alfre Woodard has boarded the cast of Salem's Lot, an upcoming movie adaptation at New Line based on the novel by Stephen King. The Oscar-nominated actress has reportedly been cast in the role of Dr. Cody, who's depicted as a male character named Dr. Jimmy Cody in the original King novel. Another version of Dr. Cody was played by Robert Mammone in the 2004 miniseries adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Salem’s Lot’ New Line Adaptation Adds Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp & Spencer Treat Clark

EXCLUSIVE: New Line’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestseller Salem’s Lot is expanding its cast with The Assistant actress Makenzie Leigh, Primetime Emmy nominee Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark who’ll star opposite of previously announced Lewis Pullman. In Salem’s Lot, author Ben Mears (Pullman) returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Leigh will play Susan Norton, Camp is Matthew Burke and Clark is Mike Ryerson. In the book, Susan Norton is a resident of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine. Ben and her eventually fall in...
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot Movie Adds Joker, Unbreakable Stars to New Adaptation

Following news last week that the new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot had found its leading man, the new movie has expanded its cast even more. Previously we learned that Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman and star of The Strangers: Prey at Night and Bad Times at the El Royale) would play the lead character, Ben Mears, and now we know who will join him. Deadline reports that a trio of new additions have been made with Makenzie Leigh (Gotham, The Assistant), Bill Camp (Joker) and Spencer Treat Clark (Unbreakable, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) will appear in the film.
Moviesbpr.org

Slasher Films Provide The Lens That Frames This Horror Story

Stephen Graham Jones' My Heart is a Chainsaw is a beautiful love letter to horror movies. However, the many classic slashers that splatter its pages are merely the top layer, and what hides beneath is just as dark, but far more real. Jade Daniels — whose real name is Jennifer...
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

Candyman review: Nia DaCosta’s sequel puts real-life horrors at the forefront

1992’s Candyman is one of the most memorable and terrifying horror films of all time. Written and directed by Bernard Rose, the film is ostensibly about a spiritual villain with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by saying his name five times in a mirror. But once you get past that unnerving premise, Candyman is really about the downward spiral of poverty and violence. Set in the (now demolished) Cabrini Green low-income housing projects in Chicago, the film takes a hard look at the devastating effects of wealth disparity and how poverty and dangerous living conditions can contribute to a life of fear and violence that most outsiders can hardly fathom.
MoviesDen of Geek

Candyman Review: Horror Movie Update is a Missed Opportunity

In 1992, I begged my father to take me to see Candyman. He had already turned me into a horror fanatic so he needed to follow through and take me. After the film was over, I was terrified for weeks. My brain would manifest Candyman in the shadows of my room while I slept.
MoviesCorbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: Aretha’s pick Hudson shines in ‘Respect’

Selected to play the role by the Queen of Soul herself, Jennifer Hudson shines brilliantly in “Respect.”. It is Hudson’s voice on the soundtrack of Aretha Franklin’s life story. Besides her musical contributions, the Oscar-winning actress gives an uplifting and sometimes heart-wrenching performance as the complicated “warts and all” story unfolds.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Candyman Review: The Legend Is Back In Important Horror Film

Candyman arrives in theaters this week after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic, and it almost feels like it was robbed of all of its momentum. From the moment it was announced that Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele were working together to bring the character back to the big screen, it instantly became one of the most anticipated horror films on the release schedule. The first trailer only ramped that up, and then….nothing, as the world shut down and the return of Candyman had to be shelved. All of that buzz went with it, and now the release almost seems a bit muted. Nevertheless, he is back.
MoviesCorbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: Tangled plot only takes away from ‘Protege’ story

THE PROTEGE (Theaters) Saved after a massacre in Saigon as a young orphan by a soldier named Moody Dutton (Samuel L. Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) grows up learning to follow in Moody’s chosen profession. Although she has a rare book store in London as a cover, Anna has become a skilled assassin just like her aging mentor Moody.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Candyman’: The Horror News Network Review

As most moviegoers faced a summer of indecision about heading back to theaters, Candyman proved to be a sweet enough reason for a lot of horror fans to head to cinemas this week. Coming from the creative minds of Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele, Candyman arrives in a time when...
Moviesdigg.com

Is The Horror Film 'Candyman' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Are Saying

"Candyman," which premieres in theaters today, is the fourth movie in the "Candyman" horror film franchise. Written and produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, "Candyman" tells the story of what happens to a visual artist, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, when he starts diving too deep into the legends of Candyman.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

‘Candyman’ Review Roundup: Critics Mixed on Nia DaCosta’s Horror Pic

Nearly 30 years after the vengeful spirit first haunted the big screen in 1992, the Candyman is back. Serving as a “spiritual sequel” to the original supernatural slasher of the same name, Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” — written by recent horror darling Jordan Peele — was met with mostly positive reviews.
Movies/Film

Candyman Review: A Smart, Scary Sequel That Adds Interesting New Dimensions To The Original

The line between generational trauma and urban legend blurs in "Candyman," Nia DaCosta's smart, scary update/continuation of Bernard Rose's 1992 horror classic. Don't let the title fool you: this is no remake, it's a direct sequel, and it's the best kind of sequel – one that takes ideas introduced in the original film and reshapes them into something fresh and new. To put it more simply: this is how you do it, folks. While some of the film's logic doesn't quite hold up to scrutiny, and while some of the character motivations can occasionally be murky, DaCosta has summoned up something special here; a haunting, gorgeous, bloody phantasmagoria unafraid to lean into weighty real-world issues. That's not to say this "Candyman" doesn't know how to thrill and chill – this is first and foremost a piece of pop entertainment, but it's a piece of pop entertainment that's damn intelligent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy