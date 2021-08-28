REEL REVIEWS: Horror uplifted by artistry in slasher sequel

Candyman arrives in theaters this week after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic, and it almost feels like it was robbed of all of its momentum. From the moment it was announced that Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele were working together to bring the character back to the big screen, it instantly became one of the most anticipated horror films on the release schedule. The first trailer only ramped that up, and then….nothing, as the world shut down and the return of Candyman had to be shelved. All of that buzz went with it, and now the release almost seems a bit muted. Nevertheless, he is back.