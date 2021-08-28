Olivares' HR, Perez's slam lift Royals over M's 8-7 in 12

Play that man every day! And good night! The Royals decided to wait until the games start at 9:10 pm to play their wildest baseball of the year. Edward Olivares was the hero in a 12-inning, four-and-a-half hour marathon, as Kansas City beat Seattle 8-7 on Friday night. It was a terrific baseball game. Kris Bubic had a rough night, but it was especially difficult early on. After being spotted a 1-0 lead, Bubic faced 17 batters in the first two innings and gave up five runs. Seattle had an incredible 10 plate appearances with the bases loaded in the first two innings. I sound like Ryan Lefebvre here with this optimism, but it’s kind of amazing that Bubic “only” allowed five runs after that. The Royals had baserunners all night, but it was the fourth inning when the big breakthrough moment occurred. Ryan O’Hearn, Whit Merrifield, and Nicky Lopez all singled to load the bases for Salvador Perez, who came through with his second grand slam in as many nights. There aren’t even words at this point.