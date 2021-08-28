Cancel
Visalia, CA

Rosalinda Sarte MacGinitie

Hanford Sentinel
 8 days ago

Rosalinda Sarte MacGinitie, best known as Ma, Gg, 3Gma, Auntie Linda, joined our Father in Heaven on July 22, 2021 in Visalia, California at the age of 86. Linda is survived by her daughter Susan Rochelle Dempsey and son-in-law Dan Dempsey of Lemoore, California; daughter Marilyn Gregorio of Fresno, California; and son Gaspar Vista and daughter-in-law Argelyn Nacion of the Philippines; along with stepchildren Eileen and TJ Shine, and Barbara and Terry Bessler. She is loved by many friends and family members, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

